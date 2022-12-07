Six-seater electric bicycle is made by youth in UP

Azamgarh, UP (The Hawk): After Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted a brief video of the six-seater electric cycle, a 22-year-old guy named Asad Abdullah's creation went popular on social media.

He posted a video on December 1 that has received over a million views. Mahindra tweeted his company's chief design officer, asking if this item could find a global use.

Anand Mahindra stated in a tweet that this gadget might find a global use with just a few modest design changes (cylindrical portions for the chassis). In congested European tourist hubs as a tour "bus"? "I'm constantly inspired with rural transport ideas, where need is the mother of invention," Mahindra continued in his letter.

Asad Abdullah claimed that as gas costs increased, the idea to create an electric cycle with room for six passengers into his head.

"I made a two-wheeler out of waste materials and an old battery-operated motor." It cost me about Rs 10,000–12,000 and took me approximately a month. I want to turn it into a business and offer it for sale to others at a reasonable price,' he declared.

Asad Abdullah has completed electrical ITI course.

I've used a lithium battery, he declared. It can travel 150 km at a speed of 40 km/h after being fully charged. With an investment of Rs. 8–10, the battery can be charged in five hours. This electric cycle is drawing more and more attention and has become a local favourite. Interested spectators record videos and snap photos, which they then share on social media.

Asad declared that he would make an effort to secure the patent right away.

He continued, "Further improvisation can be done with less R&D and can be launched in village areas as an affordable form of transportation for five people with a driver. It's great that so many people are sharing it and liking it on social media.

