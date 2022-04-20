Six Pvt Hospitals Acquired To Tackle COVID-19

Kushinagar: Amid consistent efforts to tackle the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, six private hospitals have been acquired and 660 beds readied in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

Of these, 160 beds belong to private hospitals which have been acquired.

District Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Gupta said that 660 beds have been readied to handle the Coronavirus situation. Out of these, half a dozen--160--belong to the private hospitals which have been acquired. Apart from this, the district hospital which had 10 beds for isolation, has been turned into a 50-bedded isolation ward.

Sapha has 30 beds while the Community Health Center (CHC) situated at the Block Headquarters has 30 beds.

Ten beds at a maternity wing hospital situated in the district hospital premises have been increased to 50 and transformed to an isolation ward. Apart from this, 30 beds in the newly-constructed CHC situated in Sapha are completely ready. MOIC has also been alerted to keep 30 beds ready in 14 CHCs situated at Block headquarters.

Among the private hospitals, Hansraj Hospital, Gautam Buddha hospital, Al-Shifa hospital, Maitreya hospital and Deena hospital situated in Kasya and Jeevan Jyoti Hospital situated in Padrauna have been acquired. These private hospitals have 160 beds. Dozens of samples of Corona suspects were tested but so far, no individual has tested positive. UNI