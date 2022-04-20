Six police officers including Commander killed by Taliban in Eastern Afghanistan

Kabul: Six police officers, including a local police commander, have been killed by the Taliban terrorist in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, a local source told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, a local police unit was ambushed by the Taliban in the Batikot district of the Nangarhar province. The fighting continued until the evening.

"Six local policemen, including Commander Tahir Khan, were killed and four others were injured in the ambush," the source said.

The Taliban confirmed the clash, saying that six police officers had been killed and nine others injured.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. (ANI)