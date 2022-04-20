Six of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Add Rs 60,198 Cr in M-cap; Infosys, TCS Biggest Gainers

New Delhi: Six of the top 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 60,198.67 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest winners. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the six winners on the top-10 chart.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed decline in their market valuation. The market capitalisation of Infosys zoomed by Rs 19,849.41 crore to Rs 5,26,627.07 crore.

TCS added Rs 17,204.68 crore to take its valuation to Rs 10,91,362.33 crore and the valuation of HUL gained Rs 16,035.72 crore to Rs 5,63,881.75 crore. The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 3,518.83 crore to reach Rs 2,82,079.59 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank went up by Rs 2,544.02 crore to Rs 3,88,414.04 crore.

RIL added Rs 1,046.01 crore to Rs 12,64,021.09 crore. In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation declined Rs 7,755 crore to Rs 7,69,364.60 crore and that of HDFC dipped Rs 4,445.63 crore to Rs 4,41,728.42 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance went lower by Rs 4,121.69 crore to Rs 3,12,360.19 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 2,263.57 crore to Rs 3,54,590.10 crore. In the ranking of most valued firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

During the last holiday-truncated week, the BSE benchmark inched up 12.85 points or 0.02 per cent.—PTI