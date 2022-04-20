Six Of Top-10 Firms Lose Rs 26,624 Crore In Market Capitalisation

New Delhi: Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 26,624.10 crore in market valuation last week, dragged down by ICICI Bank.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC Bank, HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI were the other bluechips which saw a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while TCS, HDFC, Infosys and ITC ended in the green.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 6,883.44 crore to Rs 3,48,532.24 crore, taking the steepest hit among the top-10 firms.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped Rs 5,197.08 crore to Rs 3,16,763.68 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) plunged Rs 4,589.4 crore to Rs 4,17,538.13 crore.

HDFC Bank's market cap tanked Rs 3,724.38 crore to Rs 6,94,541.80 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) fell Rs 3,123.61 crore to Rs 2,97,858.91 crore.

The valuation of RIL decreased by Rs 3,106.21 crore to Rs 9,74,494.06 crore. In contrast, Infosys added Rs 3,960.45 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 3,17,730.27 crore.

ITC's valuation climbed Rs 1,843.66 crore to Rs 2,93,081.89 crore and that of HDFC went up by Rs 1,772.25crore to Rs 4,24,432.18 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) spurted Rs 844.29 crore to Rs 8,25,674.73 crore.

In terms of ranking, RIL retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and ITC.

During the last week, the Sensex slipped 110.53 points or 0.26 percent.

--PTI