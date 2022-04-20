    Menu
    Six More Tests Positive, Total No Of People Affected Now 113 In Kanpur

    April20/ 2022


    Kanpur: With six more people testing positive, the total number of people affected by the novel coronavirus reached 113 in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

    Official sources here said that six more people have tested positive for the coronavirus today. While three people, who were affected with the virus, died in the district, seven others have returned homes after being fully treated. Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Shukla said that the health department had sent samples from Coolie Bazaar and others for testing and as per the report that came back from the medical college, six persons are affected by the virus. They have been admitted to the COVID-19 hospital. UNI


