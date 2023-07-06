    Menu
    States & UTs

    Six months later, Joshimath sinkhole raises subsidence concerns

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July6/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Dehradun/New Delhi: Last Monday, a sinkhole with a diameter of almost six feet appeared close to the Saklani residence in Joshimath. And again, the Himalayan town's inhabitants were paralysed with fear as they wondered "what next?"

    On January 2-3, hundreds of Joshimath residents were forced to abandon their homes after they began to develop cracks due to land subsidence. They sought safety in nearby hotels, rest houses, and the homes of friends and family.

    That was the middle of winter, and now it's the middle of the monsoon, but apparently not much has changed, as Anju Saklani put it. Constant rain caused the ground around their house to collapse, allowing water to flow inside.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Joshimath sinkhole land subsidence cracks
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in