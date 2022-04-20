Six Men Booked For Allegedly Raping Class 10 Student In UP

Mau: Six men were booked over alleged gang-rape of a Class 10 student in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, officials said today. According to Mau superintendent of police, the accused, identified as Anurag Arya, along with two others, has been detained for questioning, while efforts are on to arrest the rest of the men.

Mr Arya said: "The incident took place in the Madhuban police station area of the district on Friday, when a student of Class 10 left her house around 9 am, but did not return till late in the evening."

"Around 10 pm, family members of the girl received a call that she was raped by six youths and they fled leaving her behind," he added.

The family members of the girl reached the spot and brought her back home.

"When the girl regained her conscious, she narrated her trauma. Subsequently, she was admitted to a private hospital. On Saturday, a complaint was lodged against the six youths, including four named. A case has been registered against them under the IPC and the POCSO Act," the official said.