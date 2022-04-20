Six Members Of 'Fake Police Gang' Held

Mahoba: Six members of a fake police gang were arrested, while their kingpin managed to escape from Kabrai area of this district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Virendra Kumar, the accused were identified as Vinay Singh, Girish Shukla, Rajvendra Singh, Satendra Singh, Vijay Singh and Sanjay Singh. All members of the gang hail from Surha village. The accused used to commit crimes by identifying themselves as policemen at Kanpur-Sagar and Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway, while travelling in a four-wheeler.

Police caps, a police logo pasted on their vehicle, apart from a prohibited public address system, were recovered from their car. The ASP said that absconding gang kingpin Niranjan Singh is the husband of woman Pradhan of Surha village.

A case has been registered matter and the accused have been sent to jail. Preliminary investigation revealed that the members of this gang may have the protection of a senior police official from the district. Further investigation was underway, he added. UNI