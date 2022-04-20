Six killed in light aircraft crash in Mexico

Mexico: The Prosecutor's Office of Mexico's Chihuahua State said a Cessna light aircraft had crashed killing the pilot and five passengers.

"Investigators found in the municipality of Balleza a crashed Cessna aircraft with the bodies of the pilot and five passengers," the office said in a statement.

It said the day before the plane took off from the municipality of Camargo in the direction of Guasave (Sinaloa State), but did not arrive at its destination. On Tuesday morning, an aerial search operation discovered its wreckage near the border of the states of Chihuahua and Sinaloa.

