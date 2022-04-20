Six Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In U'khand

Uttarkashi: Six persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Monday, police said.

The car, with seven passengers on board, fell into the gorge in Nalupani area of the district. The seventh passenger, a child, is missing, they said.

A joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel recovered six bodies from the spot. A search for the seventh passenger is underway, the police said.

The deceased include two women and as many children. All of them died on the spot, they said. PTI