Six Killed, 50 Injured In Muharram Related-Incidents In UP

Lucknow: At least six people were killed and around 50 others injured in separate incidents related to Muharram in Uttar Pradesh during the last 24 hours.

There were around six incidents of fire caught during the procession(tazia) in which several people sustained burn injuries.

In Ballia, Moradabad, Allahabad and Amroha, the tazias were razed to ashes after it caught fire after touching the live electric wire.

A report from Ballia, said three people Sami Khan(22) Salim Khan(18) and Umran (19) were electrocuted when they came in touch with a live wire while going with a tazia on a tractor-trolley in Sikanderpur area on at around 0200 hours on Saturday.

Four people also received critical burn injuries in the incident.

Two people, who were returning after watching Muharram procession were drowned when a boat capisized mid stream in Gomti river in Kumarganj area of Faizabad district on Friday evening. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Hasib(13) and another unidentified.

Another report from Moradabad said, a tazia was burnt when it came in touch with a live wire near Jayantipur village in Majhalo area last night. In the incident around 25 people received burn injuries. In Amroha, a 25 feet high Tazia was burnt after it touched a wire in Kanakpur village under Didoli police station area last night. In the incident around 11 people received burn injuries.

In Barabanki district, a person identified as Latif(45) was critically injured when a burning Tazia fell on him at Pakariya purwa village under Fatehpur police station on Friday afternoon.

In Paraspur area of Gonda district an eight year old boy was killed when a wall collapsed when the children were watching a Muharram procession in Anta village on Friday. A report from Allahabad said that a Tazia caught fire in Lalgopalganj area after it came in contact with a high tension wire in which six people received burn injuries. Similarly in Paharpur village under Handia police station in the same district three people were injured when a tazia caught fire. UNI