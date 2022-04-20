Six Killed, 30 Injured In Accident In UP's Hardoi

Hardoi: At least six persons were killed and 30 others injured when a truck collided with a tractor trolley in the district, police said Thursday.

The incident took place in Sadarpur area of the district Wednesday night when 42 passengers of the tractor trolley were returning from a ceremony, they said.

Circle officer, Hardoi, Vijay Singh Rana said the impact of the collision was such that the tractor trolley "fell into a ditch, turned turtle and then again turned back to its normal position".

The deceased have been identified as Vishram (60), Gangaram (50), Shankar (55), Balakram (60), Rishi Kumar (30) and Rajaram (35), he said.

Around 16 persons have been admitted to the Hardoi district hospital, while the rest are being treated at the community health centre in Bilgram.

One of the seriously injured persons has been referred to Lucknow for treatment, police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the death of the persons in the accident.

He has directed the district magistrate to give all possible medical assistance to the injured and to provide compensation to the family of the deceased under the Sarvhit Bima Yojna, a spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow said.