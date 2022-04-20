Six injured in clash between two groups in Boothgarh village

Kurali (The Hawk): Six persons got injured in a major clash between two groups in Boothgarh village here on Sunday evening.

According to the information, the incident occurred at around 9 pm last night when Pastor Baljinder Masih and his followers were performing prayers in the village church. In the meantime, one Lakhmir Singh came with his combine to harvest wheat on his land adjoining the church. Baljinder requested him to delay harvesting by around 45 minutes as they were winding up their prayers. Lakhmir turned angry on this and heated arguments took place between him and Baljinder. At the same time, a few villagers also came and the verbal spat turned into a clash between both the groups. The villagers even attacked the church followers and sticks, bricks and stones were used in the clash. Three persons from each group sustained injuries during this incident. They were admitted to the Civil Hospitals of Kurali and Phase 6, Mohali. They are undergoing their treatment and their condition is said to be stable, said the police.

Baljinder, the pastor and his followers on Sunday night also blocked the highway demanding action against Lakhmir Singh and his companions.

As per the police, the clash between both the groups was the result of an old rivalry over land dispute. The case is also underway in the court.

On Monday, Kharar SDM Himanshu Jain ,sp Rawjot kor i p s ,Vikram Singh brar dsp ,sho majri Amdeep singh visited the spot and met Baljinder and his followers, who were protesting at the highway. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the SDM.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Majri Block police station.