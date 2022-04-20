Six Including Union Minister Denied Ticket By BJP In UP

Lucknow: BJP has denied Lok Sabha ticket to six sitting MPs including a Union minister in their first list.

Of the 29 candidates list announced by the BJP on Thursday, the most surprise name was sitting MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj, who was given the ticket when there were reports that he could be denied ticket.

Similarly Hema Malani will again contest from Mathura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been repeated from Varanasi seat.

The BJP has repeated six union ministers in the fray from UP including Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Smriti Irani from Amethi, VK Singh from Ghaziabad, Dr Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Satpal from from Baghpat and Santosh Gangwar from Bareilly.

The constituencies where the sitting MPs were denied tickets are Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Mishrik, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri. Interestingly, of the six four are reserved seats.

Union minister Krishna Raj has been denied ticket and in her place Arun Sagar has been made the candidate.

Similarly in Sambhal sitting MP Satyapal Saini has been replaced by Parmeshwar Lal Saini. In Hardoi (SC) sitting MP Anshul Verma has been refused ticket in in his place Jai Prakash Rawat is the new candidate. In Misrikh (SC) seat , Anju Bala has been denied ticket and now Ashok Rawat will contest the 2019 polls. The most surprise was from Agra(SC) seat from where the sitting MP and SC Commission chairman Ram Shankar Katheriya has been denied ticket in in his place UP minister S P Singh Baghel has been made the candidate. In Fatehpur Sikri seat, sitting MP Chaudhary Babulal has been replaced by Rajkumar Singh.

UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter gets ticket from Badaun seat while Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh's son Rajveer Singh sitting MP, has been retained from Etah. UNI