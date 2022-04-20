Six Including Jail Superintendent Suspended After Viral Video Shows Criminals Partying Inside Jail

Rae Bareli: Security in the jails in Uttar Pradesh has once again being questioned after a video went viral showing the dreaded criminals having a gala drink party inside the Rae Bareli district jail.

The video went viral in the social media on Sunday night after which the jail authorities went panic and suspended six jail personnel including the jail superintendent Pramod Kumar Shukla.

Officials said that other suspended officials are Jailer Govind Ram Verma , assistant jailer Ramchandra Tiwari, Head warden Lalta Prasad and wardens Ganga Ram and Shivmangal.

However, surprisingly, the jail authorities had shifted these four criminals to other jails three days back. DIG Jail Umesh Srivastava ,has rushed from Lucknow, to hold an inquiring into the incident, official sources here on Monday said. The DIG was sent for the probe by ADG Chandra Prakash. IG jail is also likely to reach here soon.

After the video went viral, Rae Bareli District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujata Singh raided the district jail late last night. According to sources the video was of barrack number 10 of the jail and it was recorded during the Diwali festival. In the video, a criminal smoking cigarette,was talking to someone on a mobile phone and asking his accomplice outside to pay Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000 to a jail officer. They were also threatening someone on phone too.

Jail Superintendent Pramod Kumar Shukla, who is among the suspended , admitted before the media that in the video four criminals were seen in which against four FIRs were pending in the Sadar Kotwali in Rae Bareli.

The accused criminal Nikhil Sonkar has been shifted to Sultanpur, Ajit to Barabanki, Dalsingar Singh to Fatehpur and Anshu to Pratapgarh jails.

The Jail superintendent said that a fresh FIRs have been registered against the accused while a probe has been ordered about the incident. UNI