Six Held, Liquor Worth Rs 45 Lakh Recovered

Chandauli: Six people were arrested and 1,000 boxes of illicit liquor recovered by police in the Mughalsarai Kotwali area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The cost of the impounded liquor is estimated to be Rs 45 lakh.

According to police, vehicles were being inspected at NH-2 near Parag Pashu Aahar factory situated at industrial city police station on Monday when a truck, coming from Varanasi and an SUV piloting ahead of it, were signalled to stop but the truck driver tried to crush the police force.

Police then chased and managed to stop the two vehicles. Upon checking, one thousand boxes of a whiskey brand were recovered from the truck.

Chandramohan, Piyush Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Vikram and Sitaram have been arrested by the police in this connection. The arrested peddlers told police that they after buying liquor at cheap rates from Haryana, they take it to Bihar where they get a good price for it. All six have been sent to jail. UNI