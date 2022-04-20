Six Held After Clash Over Pigs

Bahraich: Six people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich allegedly after a clash as pigs reared by a family entered another house, police said on Monday.

Motipur police station SHO J N Shukla said the incident took place on Sunday as pigs reared by Jognia village resident Budhai entered the house of one Nasruddin.

This led to an exchange of words but the matter was settled. However, after sometime, accomplices of Nasruddin turned up at the Budhai's residence, the SHO said.

"Budhai alleged that they misbehaved with women members of his family and used casteist remarks. They allegedly beat up women, children, and other members of his family," the SHO said.

On the complaint lodged by Budhai, a case has been registered against eight people, police said, adding that six of them have been held while the search for two is on. PTI