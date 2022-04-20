Six events marking 'Azadi Mahotsav' to be held in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Azadi Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of the country's independence from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, parallel programmes will be held at six other places in Gujarat on Friday.

Along with the programme at Sabarmati Ashram, where Modi will be flagging off the 386-km long 'Dandi March', the state government has also scheduled similar programmes in other parts of the state, to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' festival.

Programmes marking 75 years of the country's independence will take place at 75 different locations in six districts on Friday.

These places are associated with India's freedom movement like Rajkot, Mandvi (Kutch), Porbandar, Vadodara, Bardoli (Surat) and Dandi (Navsari).

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will lead the celebrations in Rajkot.

Speaker of the Gujarat state assembly, Rajendra Trivedi will preside over the celebrations at Navlakhi ground in Vadodara.

The British faced resistance due to the 'Satyagrah' agitation carried out by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Bardoli, opposing the Revenue imposed on farmers. Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama will preside over the celebrations at Bardoli.

Porbandar, the birthplace of Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, will have celebrations which would be led by Cabinet Minister RC Faldu.

Mahatma Gandhi-led Dandi March had culminated at Dandi in Navsari. The celebrations at Dandi will be presided by the minister of state, Ishwarsinh Patel.

The celebrations at Mandvi, the birthplace of Shyamji Krishna Varma, will be led by minister of state, Vasanbhai Ahir.

--IANS