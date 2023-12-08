    Menu
    States & UTs

    Six dead as fire breaks out at candle manufacturing unit near Pune

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December8/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Tragedy Incident: Six Lives Lost in Pune Factory Fire, Sparkling Candle Manufacturing Unit Engulfed in Blaze; Investigation Underway.

    Representative Image

    Pune: At least six persons died and eight sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Friday, an official said.

    The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the factory located at Talawade around 2.45 pm, said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

    The factory manufactured sparkling candles which are generally used for birthday celebrations, he said.

    "The fire has been doused. The cause is yet to be ascertained," Singh added.

    The injured were admitted to hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, the commissioner informed.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Pune Factory Fire Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Pune District Incident Factory Fire Casualties Fire Brigade Response Talawade Blaze Fire Accident Investigation
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in