    Six cops including SHO suspended in Bihar on charges of selling seized liquor

    Pankaj Sharma
    September20/ 2023
    Patna: The Superintendent of Police in Bihar's Buxar has suspended six police personnel, including the SHO of Brahmpur police station, on charges of selling seized liquor.

    District SP Manish Kumar took the action following an investigation into the incident, saying that two of the accused police personnel have been arrested, while four others, including the SHO, are on the run.

    Brahmpur police had recently seized a container with liquor worth Rs 40 lakh. Following the seizure, the seized liquor was kept in a room at the police station.

    “It surfaced during the probe that some liquor bottles were sold, probably through the Chowkidar, which is a violation of the Excise Act. We have suspended six police personnel, including the SHO of Brahmpur police station,” Kumar said.

    Meanwhile, SHO Baijnath Chaudhary has accused the SDPO of Dumraon, Afaq Akhtar Ansari, of framing him in the case.

    —IANS

