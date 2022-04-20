Six contacts of Delhi Coronavirus patient being kept isolated in Agra

New Delhi: Six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra and include those who had come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi.

The six have been kept in isolation. Their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation, a release of the Health and Family Welfare ministry said.

Contact tracing of the persons who have come in contact with these six persons is also simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network.

UNI