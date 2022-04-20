Six Booked For Damaging Ambedkar Statue, Caste Slurs

Balrampur: A case was registered against six people for damaging a Ambedkar statue and using caste slurs against the Dalit community in the Gaura chauraha area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Monday.

According to sources, a case has been registered against six people, including one Ramesh Kashyap and Ram Avtar for damaging the statue of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambekdar at a place of worship named Buddh Vihar situated in the Ratanpur village and also for using caste slurs when they were asked to stop.

Sources added that the incident happened on October 25 at around 2215 hrs. The accused entered the place of worship and burst firecrackers while also damaging the statue of Baba Saheb.

It has also been alleged that when Vimlesh Kumar, Babu Lal Bharti, Ram Kishor, Mani Ram, Ramakant and Radheshyam Bharti tried to stop them, the accused used caste slurs against them while threatening them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO City) Karmveer Singh said the case is being probed and further action will be taken after an investigation. UNI