Six are charged with shooting in Morbi, Gujarat

Morbi, Gujarat (The Hawk): According to police, six people were arrested for shooting in Morbi, Gujarat, on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when someone fired two shots in response to firecrackers that were going off. The shooting did not result in any injuries, but a physical assault did result in one injury.

Sangramsinh Jadeja allegedly complained that he had asked his neighbours, the Koli family, not to light fireworks near the road. However, the family members—identified in the complaint as Hemant Koli, Rahul Koli, Tulsi Koli, and Kisan—did not comply with his requests and got into a violent dispute with him.

Tulsi Koli made a call while the argument was still going on, and two more people showed there. One of them started firing from his own weapon into the air, hitting the complaint in the face and injuring him.

When police inspector H.A. Jadeja and his crew arrived on the scene, the suspect had already left. The policeman remarked, "The culprit is being sought out. They have been detained on charges of attempted murder, criminal intimidation, and violating the Arms Act."

(Inputs from Agencies)