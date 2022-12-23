Six accused of UP dairy owner's murder, including three brothers

Amroha, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): According to the post-mortem examination, the dairy owner whose body was discovered here a week ago was strangled to death.

Three brothers and six other individuals have been arrested on the wife of the deceased's complaint.

The accused and the victim reportedly had a property dispute.

According to Rajendra Singh Pundeer, the SHO for Kotwali, "a man's body was discovered in a sugarcane field on December 20.

"The body bore several signs of trauma. Yogesh Kumar was the man in question. He has not been seen since December 16.

According to the appropriate IPC sections, the police have filed a complaint against the suspect, and they are actively looking for him.

