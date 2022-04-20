Sivasagar: Centre stage of Assam politics

Sivasagar: The erstwhile seat of Ahom dynasty, Sivasagar, always occupies the centre stage in Assam politics.

Two Chief Ministers Bimala Prasad Chaliha and Hiteswar Saikia (Nazira) and scores of other Ministers began their political career from the historic district.

With the 2021 elections round the corner, political bigwigs of different parties are making frequent visits to Sivasagar hogging the limelight once again.

Ahead of the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have launched their election campaign from Sivasagar.

Even the newly formed regional party Asom Jatiya Parishad's (AJP) held their two day convention in Sivasagar assembly constituency.

Sivasagar assembly constituency has been represented by Congress and CPI for last twelve terms.

In 2016, BJP's Surovi Rajkumari lost the seat by a narrow margin of 542 votes. Congress candidate and former Speaker Pronob Kr Gogoi represented the constituency since 2001.

Five-time MLA from the constituency Promod Gogoi was a CPI politburo member and was a Minister in the AGP led ministry.

This time around jailed activist, Akhil Gogoi, in all probability is likely to contest from the seat on Riajor Dal ticket.

Congress ticket aspirants from this constituency for the 2021 elections include Kalyan Gogoi, Prasanta Gogoi, Subhamitra Gogoi, Bidyut Gogoi, Parama Gogoi, former Minister Devananda Konwar's wife Niva Konwar and the two sons of the former Speaker Pronob Kr Gogoi -Manjeer Gogoi and Prameer Gogoi.

The BJP has long been searching for the right candidate from this historic constituency and the names that frequently appear in local media are Jorhat MP Topon Kr Gogoi, Surovi Gogoi, Dr Bhaben Mohan, Dr Angsumita Gogoi, Bitupon Raidongia and Lucky Gogoi.

AGP probably will again support its alliance partner BJP in the constituency while CPI may support the Grand Alliance candidate.

Total voters in 108 Sivasagar assembly constituency are 1,51, 512, of which 75,373 are males and 76,139 are females.

