Situation Worsens In AMU, VC Threatens Closure

Aligarh: The situation in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) seems to be worsening with students and the faculty toughening their stand and politicians adding more fuel to the raging fire.

UP Labour Minister Raghuraj Singh stoked another controversy on Wednesday by saying that "anti nationals will die a dog''s death". "Kutte ki maut mare jayenge ye log jo deshdrohi ka kaam karte hain (Anti-nationals working against the country will die a dog''s death)" Singh said.

He also said that the AMU would be renamed as Hindustan University.

When contacted, Singh owned up his statements but insisted that they were for the "anti-nationals" but remained unrepentant about his treat to bury alive opponents.

Former president of AMU Students'' Union (AMUSU) M. Salman Imtiaz said it reflected mindset of the BJP which wanted to enter the AMU campus and interfere in it.

Meanwhile, all academic activities at the AMU came to a halt on Wednesday with students boycotting classes protesting over the CAA. The protests appear to have intensified with girl students from AMU Senior Secondary School joining the protest. Examinations did not take place at AMU''s Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology for the third consecutive day, with students again blocking the entrance. Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, in an open letter to the university community, said there was "no justification in keeping the university open if classes and examinations are prevented from being held".

In his open letter, the Vice Chancellor made the ''last appeal'' to maintain peace on the campus and end the boycott of classes and examinations.

"We had rescheduled our examinations but some misguided persons, including outsiders, are preventing students from appearing for the examinations. These elements are threatening students and we will no longer allow disorder and chaos, which would tarnish the image of the university," he stated. Some posters put up by student groups on the campus described the situation as a ''lockdown''. The student groups are seeking the withdrawal of ''false cases'' against those who took part in protests against the amended citizenship Act on December 15. Senior district officials also held a meeting with the AMU Vice Chancellor on Wednesday to review the situation. This was followed by a meeting of top university officials to explore options to prevent the indefinite closure of the university, a senior university official. --IANS