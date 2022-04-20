Situation Under Control In Jaipur's Curfew-Bound Areas

Jaipur: The situation in four police station areas of Jaipur, where curfew was imposed after violence erupted late in the night, has been brought under control, a police officer said on Saturday.

"No untoward incident has been reported from the areas where curfew was clamped on Friday night," the officer told IANS.

Earlier, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said curfew was "imposed till further orders in Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Galta Gate and Ramganj following the violence in which a police station was attacked and vehicles burnt".

One person was killed and five policemen were injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when a policeman tried to stop a motorcycle for routine checking in the Ramganj area.

The rider tried to escape but the policeman managed to hit the pillion rider, who was taken to a police station.

Hundreds of people gathered at the police station after the incident. The police tried to pacify them but failed.

There were also reports of stone pelting in some areas of the city and the police, as a preventive measure, had fired in the air to control the violent mob.

Internet services were also suspended.

