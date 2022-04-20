Situation In UP Very Serious: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Questioning the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh with saffron brigade openly violating law and beating up policemen, Samajwadi Party president and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today said the situation is very serious as policemen are beaten up inside their offices by the so-called supporters of the ruling party. "BJP had made a tall claim of improving the law and order during the elections but the situation has differed a lot after they came to power. The saffron activists are openly taking law in their hands and the recent incidents of violence in Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh and other places proves that there is no law and order in the state," he alleged and said when a BJP MP can threaten the family members of a police officer, anything can happen in UP. Talking to the mediapersons here, Mr Yadav also questioned the Government's proposal to make Aadhaar like cards for cows. "It is merely a joke and it was a news for the media for a day." Mr Yadav also sarcastically commented on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comment that Lord Krishna had paid his friend Sudama cashless. "If such thing has happened at that time then they should give me the email ID of Lord Krishna." On the Allahabad crime incident where two sisters were allegedly raped and murdered along with their parents, he said, "If such crime had happened during the SP regime the media would have been on their toes like they did in the Badaun sister gangrape case." Criticising the Yogi Adityanath Government for suspending the Samajwadi pension given to 55 lakh families in the State, Mr Yadav said, "It would be clear in the budget of the Government whether they have stopped it or not. But I have asked all women leaders of the party to enroll the women head of the families getting the Samajwadi Pension in the party's membership drive to strengthen the party base." Commenting on the probes announced in almost all the projects of the SP regime, the former CM said this BJP Government should do something new rather than dragging on the projects of the previous Government. "The Lucknow- Agra Expressway was one of the best in the country besides if they have any doubt then they should cancel the tenders of the Poorvanchal Expressway," he said. The SP president added that removing of red beacons from VIP vehicles was just a publicity stunt. He also alleged that the BJP Government was lodging fake criminal cases against the sitting Block Pramukhs so that they can appoint their own Pramukhs. UNI