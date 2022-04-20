Situation In UP Much Better Than Other States And Union Territories In Crime Control: UP Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh has claimed that under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all the works have been performed peacefully in the state for the last 2.5 years and the law and order situation in the state is better than other states of the country.

"Whether it was during elections, or Kumbh in Prayagraj or any festival, all the events were organized with harmony and zeal without any violence," said the minister, who has been appointed the new government spokesperson.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, to reply on the opposition charges over the recent NCRB report, Mr Singh said the situation in Uttar Pradesh is much better than other states and union territories in crime control. "Crime rate is calculated according to per lakh population of a state. The state with huge population will also have high crime rate. Undoubtedly, crime rate is the real indicator to understand the true state of crimes," he said.

He said if we consider the data, then UP ranks 16th in cases of loot incidents (crime rate- 1.8), 22nd in murder cases (crime rate 1.9), 31st in cases of burglary (crime rate 4.2), 22nd in rape cases (crime rate 4.0). Likewise, in terms of total crime incidents, UP ranks 24th and this ranking is much less than other states, he said.

"According to Crime in India-2017 published by NCRB, a total of 30,62,579 IPC crimes were registered in the country, out of which 3,10,084 IPC crimes occurred in Uttar Pradesh which is 10.1 percent of such registered crimes in the country while the population of UP is 17.65% of the total population of the country.

On the basis of the above report, in view of total crimes, the crimes committed under different heads in Uttar Pradesh are being portrayed as increased which is wrong," he said.

Mr Singh said that crime rate is the real indicator to understand the true state of crimes. "According to the NCRB, the number of crimes is defined as the crime rate per one lakh population of the respective class. It is an established substantive indicator, which balances the effect of state size and population growth. Therefore, crime rate is an authentic indicator to understand the true state of crimes," he said.

According to the recent data of National Crime Records Bureau, New Delhi, in 2017, the current situation of Uttar Pradesh as compared to other states under various crime heads, 26th in robbery, 16th in loot, 22nd in murder, 31st in burglary, 22nd in rape while 16th position in crime against women and state holds 24th position overall, he said.

Answering the queries at the meeting, the minister said, "According to the recent data of National Crime Records Bureau, New Delhi, the current situation of UP in relation to other states and union territories of the country in 2017 regarding the action taken by the state police against the criminals is third in arrests in IPC crimes, third in conviction of arrested accused, first in conviction of crime against women, first in conviction of cyber crime, first in seizure of weapons, first in case registration in confiscation of fake currency and holds 5th place in seizure of property."

Along with complete statistics of crime, it is also necessary to look after the status of violent crimes, he said. The state has registered 65,090 violent crimes in 2016 whereas 64,450 cases were registered in 2017 which shows a decrease. While in 2016 there was more than 27% increase in violent crimes as compared to 2015 figures. It is clear from the analysis that in 2017, there was a significant decrease of 11.5% in murder, 7.4% in robbery, 9% in looting, 54% in extortion, 29.2% in kidnapping for ransom in proportion to 2016, he said.

Mr Singh said, there are strict instructions to register 100% cases for public welfare during the tenure of present government. "It is clear that cases are being registered during the tenure of the present government, even after that serious crimes have declined as mentioned above and police action has also increased. Uttar Pradesh is much better than other states and union territories in the country in terms of action taken by the police against criminals and punishing the criminals. A sense of security has increased in the general public through the continuous efforts of the government," he said.

He said that as compared to 2016, there has been a decline in crimes in 2017. "Number of murders reported in 2016 were 4889 while in 2017, 4324 murders took place. Likewise, in 2016, the dacoity cases were 284 and 2017 only 263 cases were reported. In 2016, 4502 loot cases were reported while in 2017, it reduced to 4089. In 2016, 1893 cases of threat and blackmailing were reported while in 2017, such cases were reduced to 855. In 2016, the cases on ransom and kidnapping were 65 while in 2017, they were 46," he said.

While briefing the media, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that the order issued by the Supreme Court on the issue of temple of Bulandshahr is being presented in a twisted manner on social media and other platforms, whereas the Supreme Court has raised questions on the administrative committee of the temple. The government will take stern action on any kind of instigating statements on social media. Information Director Shishir, ADG Law and Order PV Ramashastri were present at the press meet. UNI