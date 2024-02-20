Situation horrific in Sandeshkhali, there is complete lawlessness: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, permitted by Calcutta High Court, exposes anarchy in Sandeshkhali. Locals share spine-chilling tales of land usurpation and exploitation by TMC leaders.

Sandeshkhali, West Bengal: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who arrived in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday afternoon after getting permission from the Calcutta High Court, described the situation in the strife-torn area as 'horrific' and a 'clear example of anarchy'.

Adhikari, along with another BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh, spoke to the locals, including women, who narrated their 'spine-chilling' experiences endured at the hands of local TMC leaders, including absconding Shahjahan Sheikh.



The BJP leaders were welcomed by locals, including women, after they reached Sandeshkhali by crossing the Kalindi River on a boat from Dhamakhali.



"The experiences narrated by the locals are spine-chilling. Their lands have been usurped, and women exploited... and everything happened with the help of the police and the administration. The situation is completely horrific and is a clear example of anarchy prevailing in the area," he said.

Adhikari, who was once a close confidante of the then opposition leader Mamata Banerjee during the days of the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram in 2007-08, was seen visiting houses and speaking to locals in Sandeshkhali.



He switched over to the BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.



Earlier in the day, police had stopped the leader of the opposition in the assembly from visiting Sandeshkhali, citing the imposition of prohibitory orders and the state government moving the division bench against a single bench order on Monday allowing Adhikari to visit the trouble-torn area.



"The police have now allowed me and fellow BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali, following the order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court," Adhikari said as he was escorted by the law enforcers to Dhamakhali ferry ghat, from where he crossed Kalindi River by boat to reach Sandeshkhali.



A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday morning allowed Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali.



The division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam refused to interfere with a single bench order that allowed Adhikari and another BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday.



The Calcutta High Court, which on Monday granted permission to Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali, had also directed the BJP leader not to give any provocative speech or create any law and order situation in the restive area.



The West Bengal government had moved an appeal before the division bench challenging Monday's order.



Reacting to Adhikari's visit, the TMC dubbed it as an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere.



"Yes, there have been a few complaints in the area. And both the administration and the party are trying to address those. But the BJP is trying to communalise the issue and vitiate the atmosphere. The BJP is spreading canards against the state government," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.



Sandeshkhali had witnessed a series of protests after local women accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of 'land-grab and sexually assaulting' them under coercion.



Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

—PTI