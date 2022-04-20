Situation Goes From Bad To Worse In U'khand As Covid Claims 4 More Lives; 293 New Cases









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On March 31, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,411 on Wednesday as 293 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 95,330 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,863. The state's toll rose to 1,717 as four more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,501. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 118. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State plummeted to 94.94 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 171 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar followed with 70. That apart, 21 cases were detected in Nainital, 16 U S Nagar, 7 Pauri Garhwal, 2 each in Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal, 1 each in Bageshwar and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Champawat and Rudraprayag.



