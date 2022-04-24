Sitharaman Participates In 105th Meeting Of Development Committee Plenary In Washington DC

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the 105th Meeting of the Development Committee Plenary in Washington D.C. today. The items on the agenda included Digitalisation & Development, Making Debt Work for Development & Macroeconomic Stability and World Bank Group’s Response to Global Impacts of the War in Ukraine: A Proposed Roadmap.

In her intervention at this session, the Finance Minister stated that India’s economic growth in the current year is robust and highest among all large economies and reflects India’s resilience and strong recovery.

Smt. Sitharaman stated that India faced the COVID-19 pandemic crisis with great resilience and made remarkable progress in vaccination and administered more than 1.85 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. The Finance Minister underlined that India voluntarily offered COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) platform to all countries and stand willing to provide assistance for other public-goods platforms recognising the importance of replication of proven and scalable digital platforms.

The Finance Minister drew attention of distinguished gathering in the meeting to the unprecedented situation in Sri Lanka and hoped for decisive relief to Sri Lanka so that they come out of the crisis.