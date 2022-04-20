Sitharaman in Guwahati for post-Budget consultations

Guwahati: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman is on a day-long visit to Guwahati today to hold discussions on the Union Budget 2020-21, which presented in Parliament on February 1 last. She was received by state Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma and thers at the Guwahati airport this morning. The Finance Minister will meet with industry representatives, trade bodies, investment bankers and interact with them on various themes and provisions in the Union Budget. She will also hold another detailed interactive session with economists, academicians, policy experts, tax experts and various other opinion leaders regarding the salient features of the Budget.

Sitharaman is also scheduled to hold a press conference in the city in the evening.

The Finance Minister had similar interactive sessions in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

UNI