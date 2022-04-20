SIT To Examine Degrees Of Teachers Enrolled In Sampurnanand Sanskrit Varsity

Firozabad: After 54 teachers who obtained job allegedly through fake degrees were suspended, Special Investigation Team (SIT) has asked for list of all teachers enrolled in Samprnanand Sanskrit University and its associate colleges. Additional Superintendent of police (SIT) Amrita Mishra has wrote letter to BSA and other concerned officers for list of teachers who obtained job with degrees from Sampurnanand Sanskrit university. As many as 54 teachers were suspended recently for fake degrees managed from university. Sources said that actions would be taken against teachers who obtained job with fake degrees. Name of candidates along with their father's name, date of birth, selection process and attested reports from Sanskrit university were listed for SIT. UNI