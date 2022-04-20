SIT Report On Slain Gangster Dubey Likely To Be Delayed

Lucknow: The report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the Bikru massacre in which eight policemen were ambushed and killed on July 3, is likely to be delayed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the SIT to submit the report by July 31.

According to official sources, the SIT has not been able to get certain documents needed for the probe. These documents are related to the 2001 case in which Vikas Dubey was acquitted in the murder of the then state minister Santosh Shukla inside the Shivli police station in Kanpur.

Documents related to the bail granted to him in other cases have also been sought but not yet received.

The SIT has been asked to probe the role of the police, his relations with police personnel and the factors which led Vikas's emergence as a gangster.

A member of the SIT said that documents related to the gangster's call records had also not been provided as yet. "We will need another month to compile the report. We will ask the government for time," the member said. —: IANS