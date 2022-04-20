SIT recommends ED probe into Vikas Dubey's assets

Lucknow: A special investigation team (SIT) probing the Vikas Dubey encounter case has recommended a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the slain gangster's property worth Rs 150 crore, amassed by Dubey and his aides.

Dubey was shot dead by the Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter on July 10 after he and his men ambushed and slaughtered eight policemen on July 3 in Bikru village.

The SIT, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, was set up to probe different aspects of the Bikru case.

The SIT had earlier recommended action against 90 officials, including 41 policemen, and other government employees from rural development, food and revenue departments for allegedly helping the gangster.

A government spokesman said, "While recommending an ED probe into the gangster's property, SIT has also recommended registration of FIRs against all those officials who had helped Dubey and his gang in the past many years."

He said the SIT report also recommended that these officials be given punishment, ranging from severe to mild, for remaining in constant touch with Dubey and helping him.

According to the official, the report, which was submitted in October, said the officials did not attend to complaints against the gangster and issued licensed weapons, SIM cards and passports to him and his gang on the basis of fake documents and false details.

The SIT, in its 3,500 page report, has recommended strict action against officials who had helped the gang procure licensed weapons and ammunition.

The state government had earlier suspended senior IPS officer of DIG rank Anant Deo Tiwari after the SIT probe pointed to a nexus between Dubey and the police. Deo was SSP of Kanpur for several months before being transferred as deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Special task Force (STF) only a few days before the ambush.

—IANS