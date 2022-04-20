SIT Questions Swami Chinmayanand Over Law Student Case In UP

Shahjahanpur: The Special Investigation Team, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, on Saturday reached Mumuksh Ashram, the residence of former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand for questioning and recording his statements, in relation to investigating the charges levelled against him by a law student.

Official sources said here that after the Supreme Court's directions, the SIT team also went to Swami Shukdevanand Law College and sought information from the college administration. The team also visited the hostel of the victim and inspected the room, where she lived. Sources said that later, the probe team reached the residence of Swami Chinmayanand, where the members of the team questioned him on various aspects and recorded his statements.

A student of the Swami Shukdevanand Law College had on August 24 uploaded a video on Facebook, wherein she had stated that a 'sanyasi' had destroyed the lives of many girls and that her family had a threat to their life.

Subsequently, the student went missing, while her father filed a complaint against 72-year-old Swami Chinmayanand in the city Kotwali over charges of her daughter's kidnapping and giving her life threats.

Later, the case reached the Supreme Court, owing to a PIL and the court ordered the UP government to constitute an SIT, which formed a team under the leadership of IG Naveen Arora.

On the first day, the SIT conducted a meeting with the police officials on Friday and sought information about the incident and took possession of the documents. UNI