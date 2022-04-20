SIT Chief To Continue SC/ST Scholarship Scam Probe, Orders Uttarakhand HC

Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court on Friday reversed the state government's decision pertaining to SIT inquiry into the alleged Rs 500 crore SC/ST scholarship scam and directed that the SIT headed by Manjunath TC will continue the investigation into the scam. The bench was comprised of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Ramesh Chandra Khulben. The decision of the bench came just days after Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government in the state rolled out transfer order to Manjunath. A day before being transferred, Manjunath had submitted an affidavit in the High Court claiming that government fund was misused in the scam. He also stated that his team had not received cooperation or information from the officials concerned. Last year, the Uttarakhand police department had set up the SIT to investigate irregularities in SC/ST scholarship scheme after receiving several complaints that colleges in Uttarakhand had claimed scholarship money from the state social welfare department by submitting the list of fake students.



