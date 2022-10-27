Sisters Pray To God For Longevity By Applying Tilak To Brother On Bhaiya Dooj

Dineshpur (The Hawk): The festival of Bhaiya Dooj was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the region. Sisters pray to God for the long life of their brother.

Here the festival further strengthens the feeling of love and affection between brother and sister. However, the practice of celebrating the festival is not the same everywhere. In North India, where it is a trend, on this day sisters give coconut to their brother by applying akshat and tilak. On the other hand, in eastern India, sisters apply tilak to their brother after the conch shell and send it. On Thursday, sisters in Dineshpur city and rural areas fast and apply tilak to their brother.