Sisodia claims CBI grilled him to quit AAP; agency denies

New Delhi (The Hawk): Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, referred to the excise policy case as "totally bogus and contrived" on Monday.

After nine hours of questioning by the CBI at its headquarters here in relation to the case, Sisodia spoke to the media at his home on Monday evening. He stated, "During questioning, I understood that this is not a case about excise policy or corruption. The case is only intended to make "Operation Lotus" a success in Delhi."

At the agency's headquarters, Sisodia said that he was under pressure to leave the Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP.

"These cases will go on like this... They will make you CM," I was informed. "I was forced to join the BJP," Sisodia stated, adding that the officials even implied that if he switched, he would be offered the Chief Minister's position.

The Deputy CM continued, "I informed them that I take delight when a rickshaw puller's son enrols in an IIT. Today, I understood that the CBI is not looking into any scam. The case against me is merely intended to make Operation Lotus successful here.

"The BJP keeps claiming that a scam worth Rs 10,000 crore occurred, but there was no scam," he continued. "Today I realised that the entire issue is bogus and contrived."

In response to Sisodia's claims, the CBI issued a statement that read, in part: "Some sections of the media have aired a video in which Manish Sisodia has alleged on camera that, after leaving the CBI office, he was threatened with abandoning his political party and other similar claims.

"The CBI vehemently denies these claims and reiterates that Shri Sisodia's examination was conducted in a professional and legal way strictly in accordance with the allegations made against him in the FIR. As required by law, the inquiry into the case will continue.

Manish Sisodia was today questioned by the CBI in connection with the ongoing inquiry into the Delhi excise policy issue, the statement added. He was strictly questioned about the claims made in the FIR and the evidence thus far gathered over the course of the inquiry. His claim will be confirmed when the time is right, and additional action will be taken in accordance with the needs of the investigation.

