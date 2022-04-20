Sisodia Again Invites U'khand Minister For Debate On Development

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik of BJP-ruled Uttarkhand once again inviting him for a debate over 'Kejriwal model' versus 'Trivendra Rawat model' of development.

Sisodia said he visited Dehradun recently but Kaushik did not turn up for a debate. He again invited Kaushik for debate on January 6.

Sisodia, in the letter, said he went to Dehradun recently after hearing that Kaushik wanted a debate with him on the works done by the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government in the state, and added that the BJP minister did not turn up for it.

"I can understand your helplessness as you are aware that the Rawat government has done nothing in the last four years in the field of education, health, electricity, water among others." Sisodia said, alleging corruption in Uttarkhand under the BJP government.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the BJP has invited Sisodia, who is also the Education minister in Delhi government, for a debate on the education model of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday accused AAP leaders, including Sisodia, of indulging in "political tourism" in poll-bound states and challenged him for a debate on the education model of the AAP-led government in Delhi.

No reaction was immediately available from the ruling AAP.

Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Pooja Suri in a joint press conference said Sisodia and his party leaders are challenging Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments for debate on conditions of schools while education standards are "deteriorating" in Delhi.

Sisodia said the BJP has cheated the Uttarkhand people who dreamt of development after fighting for statehood for nearly two decades.

"People looking for better education and health facilities, better electricity and water supply are looking towards Aam Aadmi Party with hope," Sisodia claimed.

Uttarkhand was part of Uttar Pradesh before becoming a separate state in 2000. The AAP is assiduously exploring political possibilities in the state politics dominated since its inception by the BJP and the Congress.

The Assembly polls in the state are due in 2022. —PTI