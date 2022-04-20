Sisir, Sheepish Streetsmart

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sisir Adhikari, sheepish streetsmart Trinamool Congress MP, father of BJP's Suvendu, the inveterate turncoat who at last minute jumped from TMC to BJP to become BJP CM of West Bengal, who consistently lambasted Mamata Banerjee at choicest terms, even repeatedly swore by her calling her vituperative names, who allegedly by switching off lights at vote counting centres in his MLA constituency during vote counting in EVM ensured votes be counted in his favor, against Mamata so that finally she lost by about few thousands votes that is utterly claimed by the TMC to be wrong, 420. Suvendu however was declared winner defeating unbelievably Mamata Banerjee and is now all set to be the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly against Mamata Banerjee as CM. It is expected fiery sparks will fly at her from Suvendu who is self-claimed 1-man army against Mamata and her "artful dodges" that need to be shattered forthwith. This he would do in coming days relentlessly.

His dad Sisir however very shrewdly now is back to slicking Mamata after hurling choicest anti statements against her during the electioneering openly displaying his conjoin with BJP keeping in toe with Suvendu who indeed is his current leader in bringing him close to the BJP. That he is now. insiders in openly say so. Big largesse is waiting for him in the BJP as days go by.

Sisir would have lapped it up if BJP won the elections in the state. That it did not. So he now is a turncoat again what with more than three years are left for completion of his current MPship. To abide by that and to be in power circle circulation, he now wants to stay back in the TMC along with maintaining his heart deep contacts with his BJP-son Suvendu who is fully vituperative toward Mamata now, come what may. He wants to 'expose' Mamata on the floor of State Assembly as the assembly session starts, progresses. Mamata couldn't care less for that as she has been a (street) fighter since 1970s when she was in student politics. She not only will pursue her Poschim Bangla seva mission but will legally outshine Suvendu and be the rightful MLA in his place. After all, before the latter declared as winner, Mamata had been already declared winner by defeating Suvendu by comfortable margin. It was vociferously announced also in innumerable news channels also. Much later, surprising all, Suvendu was declared winner, thanks to BJP leaders who wanted him to be the "young CM" of West Bengal. But that did not happen. Entire BJP is left high and dry. Sensing that now, Suvendu's "dad" Sisir sheepishly is back in TMC fold but is dismissed as a 'rag' to which he is shedding crocodile teras.