Sir, You, In 2019

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sir, You, Said In 2019 That Those Who Can't Control Manipur, Ensure Peace Therein Have No Right To Rule Manipur. Fuming, "Who Said This...Its Not True To The Least". All Newspapers Of That Date Are Here Directly Quoting You With Globally Approved Double Quotation Marks Thereby Lending 100% Credence To The Report, Sir. Then, What Do We Do Now? Relinquish Governance In Manipur Because It Is Fully Bereft Of Peace, To Say The Least...Rampant Violence, Killing, Arson, Burning Government, Private Belonings, Making Naked Women Openly Parade On Main Roads Etc Are Ruling The Roost There Turning Manipur Out Of The State Government's Control. Thus, What?!?