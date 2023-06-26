Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Single-Minded Aplenty, In Abundance, So To Assert Confidently, "Factually" Opine Delhiites On The City Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj "Gratuitously" Caricatures, Teases, Lampoons, Jokes On Rahul Gandhi's Repeated Assertions Of "...Mai Mohabbat Ka Dukan Kholne Aaya Hoon". Why So? Because, As Saurabh Bharadwaj Says, If What Rahul Gandhi Claims Is True Then Why The Congress Is Not Opposing Centre's Ordinance In Delhi Despite The Supreme Court Order Ordering In Favour Of Delhi Government. Is It Not Hindrance On Delhi Government's Independent Working? Why The Congress Is Not Objecting To It? Where Is The Mohabbat Ka Dukan Then, Asks Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj Infuriated. But, Argues Congress Insiders, He's Either Ignorant, Or, Careless, Or, Lackadaisical, Or, Forgetful As He Simply Overlooked The Fact That Rahul Gandhi In Patna-All Party Meet Publicly Said That The Congress Would Deliver Its Opinion On The Matter During The Parliament Session. So...Its Clearly Mohabbat Ka Dukan. Not Otherwise. Thus, Bharadwaj Is Ways Off Mark, Wayward, Say Insiders Curtly, Also, What Says He On Serious Charges On Arvind Kejriwal Deeply Hob-Nobbing With The BJP To Save Himself From Being Incarcerated Due To Numerous Proven Defalcation, Corruption Charges Against Him. What If He Joins BJP Morrow?!? What Answer/s From Bharadwaj? Thus, Say They, No Point Being Single Minded, Opine Insiders Matter-Of-Factly.