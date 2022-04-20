Single Emergency Helpline Number In UP Soon

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will have a single emergency helpline number (100) to report incidents of crime, fire and health emergencies from next month. Officials here today said that the government is in the process of integrating the 'UP 100' service (police response vehicle) with fire (101) and ambulance (108) services. Once integrated, the service will be re-launched next month. Through this step, the government plans to increase the efficiency of its departments and reduce response time to emergencies. After the service is introduced, movement of ambulances and fire tenders will be monitored and the department responding to an emergency will have to file an 'action taken report'. "The project is in its final stage. At present, we are taking test calls, conducting mock drills and addressing issues arising in implementation," said a top-level official of 'UP 100' . He added that it will be integration and not merger as all departments involved in the service will continue to separately exist and operate from their respective offices at state and district levels. In case a health emergency or a fire incident is reported on 'UP 100', the command centre in Lucknow will immediately pass on the information to the concerned department through a mobile data terminal, a computerised device to relay information back and forth. "Each fire station and ambulance control room will be equipped with a mobile data terminal and a fire tender or an ambulance will be dispatched to the location from where the emergency call is made. A portable GPS-enabled device will also be provided to officials so that they can stay in touch with the control room. After returning from the spot, an action taken report with details of steps taken to resolve the issue will have to be filed," said the official. He added that fire and health department staffers in several districts are currently being trained to use mobile data terminals. UNI