Single-day Covid-19 cases hit record high: WHO

Geneva: The number of single-day coronavirus cases globally has hit a new record high, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a statement on Sunday, the WHO said that there were 307,930 new cases globally in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day figure ever registered and about 1,000 more than the previous recording-setting daily caseload a week earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of global coronavirus cases stood at 28,891,676, while the deaths have increased to 922,441, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,519,121 and 194,041 respectively.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,754,356, while the country's death toll stood at 78,586.

Brazil registered the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll, after the US, and the world's third-largest case count.

On Sunday, it reported 415 new fatalities which took the overall death toll to 131,625.

The country also reported 14,768 new cases, taking the total caseload to 4,330,455. —IANS