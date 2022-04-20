Singing is in every Chopra's blood, says Parineeti

Dubai:�Parineeti Chopra's singing stint in her upcoming film Meri Pyari Bindu might be surprising for her fans but the actress said her family always knew she croons well. The 27-year-old actress' cousin and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is also a professional singer. When asked how Priyanka reacted when she shared her singing plans, Parineeti told PTI, "Actually everyone in my family was excited because everyone knows that we all sing. I think it's in our blood to sing. I think it's in Chopra's blood to sing so they were very happy that I was getting to do it professionally finally." The Ishaqzaade actress will be seen essaying an aspiring singer in Maneesh Sharma production Meri Pyaari Bindu, which is directed by debutant Akshay Roy. In the film, she will be seen romancing actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is set to go on floors next month. Asked if she would be working on singles like Priyanka, who worked in 'In my city' and 'Exotic'" featuring Pitbull, Parineeti said, "No. Right now I am going to do some music in films and then I will see."