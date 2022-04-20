Singing, Dancing Are Part Of Art: Tazeen Fatima Defends Son Over 'Ali-Bajrangbali-Anarkali' Remark

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima on Tuesday defended her son, Abdullah, stating that his "Ali-Bajrangbali-Anarkali" comment was not hurtful in any respect.

"Abdullah's comment is not against women. Even Yogi Ji said she (Jaya Prada) is an artist. Singing and dancing are a part of art," Fatima told ANI here after casting her vote.

Abdullah Azam Khan had allegedly targeted actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, saying, "Humein Ali bhi chahiye, Bajrang Bali bhi chahiye lekin Anarkali nahi chahiye." (We want both 'Ali' and 'Bajrangbali' but not 'Anarkali')

Fatima also came out in support of her husband and said Azam Khan's statements are always "manipulated."

"Azam Khan sahab did not give any controversial statement but he is always on the radar. His statements are always manipulated and targeted," she said.

Polling is being held in ten Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, including Rampur, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In Rampur, Azam Khan is pitted against Jaya Prada (BJP) and Congress' Sanjay Kapoor.