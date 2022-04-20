Singers Who Have Distinguished Themselves In Uttarakhand

Haridwar (The Hawk): Uttarakhand is one of the most beautiful hilly states in India. There are five famous independent singers in the state, who have distinguished themselves in the country:

1. Shraddha Sharma

Shraddha Sharma is a famous singer from Dehradun who started out by uploading videos to YouTube. The first video was a cover of the song "Main Tenu Samjhawan ki" from the movie Virsa, uploaded when Sharma was 15, on 30 April 2011. Sharma signed an album deal with Universal and a YouTube deal with Culture Machine. Now Shraddha has her fans all over India and doing live shows also.

2. Priyanka Meher

Priyanka Meher is a famous independent singer from Dehradun known for her EDM pahadi songs like "Ghumai De" and "Oh bhayankar". Recently she released a pahadi version of the song ".Genda Phool" with badshah through the label "sony music india". This pahadi girl from uttarakhand is known for bringing pahadi/Garhwali music to the next level in the industry. She has made her fans crazy on the beats of her songs by performing live in many events.

3. Shivam Sadana

Shivam Sadana Aka Shehenshah is a famous independent Punjabi/Hindi pop singer/rapper and Real Estate Professional from Dehradun.Born in Haridwar and educated at Dehradun, he came in the spotlight with the punjabi songs "Kaint Teri Nazran" and "Paave Gucci" ,together crossing more than 2 million views on Youtube. Sadana is famous among the urban youth for his unique style of singing and rapping. He is the ultimate seducer among the punjabi artists. Shivam is not only a singer/rapper but a lyricist too.

4. Karan Nawani

This singer from Dehradun has made girls go crazy for him on social media after releasing his cover songs like "oh oh jaane jaana" , "Le Gai Le gai", "Mere saamne wali khidki" and "ankhen khuli ho ya ho band". Nawani has proved the phrase that "Old is gold" by making electrifying and soothing cover tracks out of retro Bollywood songs. Karan is active on the social media platforms like facebook and Instagram.

5. Ruhaan Bhardwaj

Ruhaan belonging from a musical family is gifted with great voice and is a trained musician. By polishing his skills and gaining tremendous experience in music Ruhaan can sing Indian classical, Bollywood, Punjabi, Pahadi, Gajal etc.Extracting emmence fame and fan fam from a number of shows, Ruhaan is all geared up for his upcoming projects in the pipeline. Ruhaan can play a number of instruments such as Guitar, Drums, Harmonium, Tabla and many more.







